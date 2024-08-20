GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Would love to open a public library, says Ananthi Iyappan, former radio jockey

Updated - August 20, 2024 11:16 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 11:04 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Ananthi Iyappan and V. Sriram in conversation at the event on Tuesday.

Ananthi Iyappan and V. Sriram in conversation at the event on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“It was great to be wrong about people because I realised my show had grown to a point where the audiences could disagree and still respect me and the content,” said Ananthi Iyappan, former radio jockey and host of the YouTube channel The Book Show on Tuesday here. She was in conversation with V. Sriram, historian, at an event ‘A YouTube Channel for Books’, organised by Madras Musings and the Madras Book Club.

“Initially, when I started reading it was not for the art of reading but soon I realised that I was respected by people as they saw me with a book. I started with mythological fiction and slowly moved into other genres,” she said.

Discussing the book culture and Chennai, she recalled that her experience organising a book reading retreat in Chidambaram last year. “We had people from across Tamil Nadu participating in the event, and it was just so easy to connect with them. We spent our entire night talking about fictional characters,” she said.

Talking about the number of books she owns, Ms. Ananthi said she would definitely love it if in the future she could establish a public library using her collection, where people could gather and read and discuss books.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.