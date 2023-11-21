World Toilet Day: changing the narrative 

November 21, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Combating vandalism

Vandalism and misuse are recurrent complaints about public toilets. Just two years in Chennai, this Thiruvananthapuram-based startup led by architects claims to have made some headway with its initiatives that seem make toilets a social space.

At Pumping Station in Chintadripet, where they have been working with the slum community for more than a year, they had to repair existing toilets, which would have lost many of its parts to vandalism.

“We installed a steel surface that functions like “reflecting mirrors”. This surface is everywhere including at the commode. How would someone vandalise something that reflects their image? That was the logic behind the exercise. Though odd this experiment sounds, it worked. We have not received any complaints about vandalism after this measure was taken,” says Ganga Dileep C., founder of Recycle Bin, the organisation that conducted the Toilet Fest in Chennai in 2022.

In another toilet at the same slum, instructions about toilet etiquette in graphics were displayed.

Its “lifeline project” initiated in slums focuses on holistic development of the community where it runs a slum parliament (a forum to air grievances to officials from different departments and have them addressed) and ‘Suyam’ (an initiative to create enterprises from the slums).

“Thanks to these initiatives, users have developed a sense of ownership and respect for public facilities,” says Ganga, adding that design is at the core of everything they do.

They are currently running another pilot, focussed on studying the potential of human urine to be used as bio-fertilizer. As part of this exercise, users of the toilet get a rupee after urination.

The group does not think adding new toilets would resolve sanitation-related issues in a city but efforts need to be taken to “empower” and maintain the existing toilets

She says, “A toilet mapathon and devising a toilet toolkit for the old and new ones are two projects that we have completed and handed over to GCC.”

Inside a shipping container

When it comes to the business of setting up smart toilets, it pays to try out sustainable design solutions. Last year, when Loocafe Thooya opened near Indira Nagar MRTS station, the promoters had plans to extend this model to other parts of the city.

“Velachery and T. Nagar were next on our list but we are still scouting for an ideal location in the areas,” says Chakkaravarthi Rajamani, director, Ixora Group, the Hyderabad-based group setting up Loocafes in cities. In Velachery, Chakkaravarthi says, a space was identified and a Loocafe was installed, but Corporation wanted the space to establish a parking area.

“We shifted the structure to another area, but this time the local residents objected to its presence. We have made a representation to the GCC to allot us a new space,” he says, adding that at T.Nagar due to Metro Rail work they are facing challenges.

All the Loocafes set up by this startup are designed using shipping containers that have been decommissioned. Once these containers have completed their life cycle, they are auctioned off; they are bought and innovated upon, says Abhishek Nath, founder and CEO, Ixora Group.

He says recycling shipping containers to meet design specifications of a toilet is cost-effective and it can be picked up from a location without being dismantled for transport. “You can also place one container over another,” he says. The average size of these facilities is 160 sq.ft with 60% allotted for the toilet and 40% for cafe.

Meet the sanitation entrepreneurs

Three public toilets in Velachery, Pallikaranai and Perungudi could serve as a case study on the role women can play as sanitation entrepreneurs. Women’s self-help groups were chosen to manage and operate these brick-and-motor toilets under a project of Tamil Nadu Urban Sanitation Support Programme (TNUSSP) for the Greater Chennai Corporation. The feedback so far seems positive.

SHG leader and supervisor Girija T. has a team of 11 women who operate under self-help groups. They oversee maintenance of these toilets which are open 24x7. They are also trained in maintaining records and taking feedback from users.

“Initially, there was resistance about working in a toilet but people’s mindset is slowly changing,” says 47-year-old Girija who has been associated with the project for one-and-a-half year and earns a monthly salary of ₹ 20,000.

Asked about the safety of women managing the toilet late at night, Girija says they have had cases when drunken men brawl with the staff. “We speak to them when they are in their senses and if the situation cannot be brought under control, we take help of the police,” she says.

“We have over 300 people using our facility and this number increases when there is a kabadi match at the playground nearby,” says Girija.

Donata Mary Rodrigues, senior specialist at TNUSSP, says they piloted the operations and maintenance models for nine toilets in Zones 13 and 14 for a period of two years. While three are run by women SHGs, five are run by private players and one by an entrepreneur.

“We will be concluding our study in six months and our recommendation to GCC is that the SHG model must be scaled up as it has potential. And women need to be treated on par with men, as sanitation entrepreneurs,” says Donata.