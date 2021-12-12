World Tamils economic meet to be held in Chennai

The eighth World Tamils conference and Chennai Global Economic Summit will be held in city from December 27 to 29.

The conference will be held both in physical and virtual mode.

Former Prime Minister of Guyana Moses Veerasamy Nagamootoo, former Acting President of Mauritius Dr. Paramasivam Pillai Vyapoory, and former Minister of South Africa Ravi Pillay will address the conference virtually.

We will confer “Crown Jewel of World Tamils” award on 10 prominent Tamils from all over the world on the final day, Madras Development Society President V.R.S. Sampath said.