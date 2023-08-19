World Tamil Chamber awards presented to doctors, healthcare institutions

August 19, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Governor of Nagaland La. Ganesan presented awards to doctors and institutions at the Seventh Annual Medical Excellence Awards ceremony organised by the World Tamil Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.

Mr. Ganesan pointed out that Tamil Nadu had a number of hospitals where people from all over the world sought treatment. Medical tourism had become popular in the country, he said and added that the cost of treatment was low in India when compared to a number of countries as a result of which many people sought treatment here.

R. Gunasekaran, former Dean of Government Stanley Medical College, urged budding doctors to minimise investigations and concentrate more on clinical examination. Try to spend more time with patients, he said.

Mr. Ganesan presented several awards on the occasion. This included performance award, medical excellence award in orthopaedics, outstanding dependability award, healthcare services in suburban areas, dentistry and for social responsibility and outreach.

J. Selvakumar, president, World Tamil Chamber of Commerce, and C.M.K. Reddy, president of TAMPA, who was a part of the jury, spoke.