World Stroke Day observed at government hospital

Government Stanley Medical College Hospital observes World Stroke Day and World Psoriasis Day on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government Stanley Medical College Hospital observed World Stroke Day and World Psoriasis Day on Saturday.

According to a press release, Chennai Collector Amirtha Jothi inaugurated an awareness programme and released an awareness booklet on stroke for the public.

Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu spoke on the importance of time, stroke thrombolysis and availability of drugs for stroke in all government hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 200 new stroke patients are treated every month at the hospital, constituting around 30-40% of the outpatients and in-patients. On the outcome of stroke, Dhanraj, senior neurologist, said nearly 30% recovered completely, 40-50% required family support for their day-to-day life and 15-20% ended up in mortality. He noted that maintaining regular food habits, quitting smoking, avoiding alcohol and getting appropriate treatment of diabetes and hypertension and regular exercise helps in the prevention of stroke.

The theme for this year’s World Psoriasis Day was ‘Mental health united, we unload the burden of psoriatic disease’, highlighting the importance of addressing mental health issues in psoriasis patients. Nearly 500 new patients were diagnosed and treated at the hospital every year. An exclusive clinic for psoriasis is conducted every Friday, the release said.

Among others, hospital dean P. Balaji was present.