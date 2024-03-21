World Sparrow Day: voluntary organisations and avian enthusiasts on a crusade to bring back sparrows in city

March 21, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

With the house sparrow population dwindling in the city over the years, various voluntary organisations and avian enthusiasts have been on a crusade to bring the winged wonders back to the cityscape. Courtesy of their efforts, households in various parts of the city are now finding sparrows in their backyards or on balconies.

On World Sparrow Day (March 20), various organisations stressed the need for sparrow conservation programme. Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Limited, has expanded its conservation programmes to 200 more villages this year, covering Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, providing sparrow nests to the households.

Moreover, SST conducted community meetings, rallies, and drawing competitions in schools to create awareness. SST has also been engaging volunteers to encourage local communities in participating in conservation activities.

Santhoshi, a student from Moolakaraipatti, Tirunelveli district, said sparrow volunteers helped locate suitable spots for nests at her place. “Within a few days, sparrows started frequenting the nests, and laid eggs,” she said.

Swaran Singh, SST Chairman, said, “Conserving sparrows is not just a task but a collective responsibility. With our initiatives this year, we are fostering a sense of community engagement and ownership in sparrow conservation. SST will raise awareness about the importance of preserving biodiversity, and believes in these grassroots efforts making a significant difference in sparrow conservation.”

According to local estimation by Koodugal-Nest (Network for Environment Sustainability Trust), a city-based voluntary organisation working towards sparrow conservation, there has been an increase of 15% in the sparrow population in various areas, particularly north Chennai, in the past four years.

Shanthini Ganeshan, co-founder, Koodugal, said, “We have distributed close to 10,000 nest boxes since 2020, and trained about 7,000 students in making nest boxes, including in other districts like Krishnagiri and Coimbatore. Sparrows are now spotted in places like Tambaram, Velachery, Poonamallee, Pallikaranai, and Madipakkam.”

Besides creating sparrow sanctuaries in eight schools, Koodugal is now reaching out to gated communities.

About 150 nests placed in gated communities at Tondiarpet have been occupied in the past one year. The Trust plans to hold a workshop to train 1,000 students in nest-making in north Chennai on Saturday, with support from SurveySparrow Private Limited.

A field survey by the Environment Monitoring and Action Initiating (EMAI) has highlighted the dwindling sparrow population in areas such as Chintadripet, Arumbakkam, and Aminjikarai. T. Murugavel, EMAI’s project coordinator, attributed it to a changing urban landscape and modern architecture.

Sparrows are now being spotted in places like Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Pattinapakkam, Korattur, and Kolathur.

