World Safety Organisation India holds annual symposium and safety awards event

The World Safety Organisation (WSO) National Office for India held its 5th annual professional development symposium and the 3rd edition of the WSO India Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment Awards on September 27 in Chennai.

According to a press release, the event, attended by over 300 delegates from 21 states, highlighted significant contributions to workplace safety. G.M.E.K. Raj, Director General (Retired), Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes, Syed Mohamed Beary, Founder and Chairman of Bearys Group, M. Nandakumar, Managing Director of Nanwin Energy LLP, and others attended the event.

A total of 185 winners from 345 nominations were honoured for their exceptional commitment to safety standards.

C. Kannan, head of WSO India, emphasised the organisation’s mission to enhance safety awareness across all industries, including micro, small, and medium enterprises.