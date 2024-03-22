ADVERTISEMENT

World Rheumatology Forum Summit lays emphasis on early diagnosis, treatment

March 22, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - CHENNAI

“The overwhelming response and active participation from delegates reaffirm the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing rheumatology research and patient care,” said Dr. Sham S., organising secretary of the World Rheumatology Forum Summit.

The Hindu Bureau

The World Rheumatology Forum Summit was held in the city with the participation of over 400 delegates from various countries, including the U.K., Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Kavitha M.M., chairperson of the conference and a senior consultant rheumatologist at Kauvery Hospital, Kovilambakkam, introduced the theme of the conference that focused on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS), and management of pregnancy in rheumatic diseases.

The conference also featured presentations of over 20 difficult cases by young rheumatologists and trainees, along with electronic posters showcasing research and cases by more than 150 doctors. Special emphasis was given on providing exposure to internal medicine trainees, encouraging them to pursue rheumatology as a specialty.

