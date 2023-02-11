World Radio Day: Chennai academician to showcase the radio through stamps

February 11, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

A Chennai resident is hoping to make waves at the ongoing national philately exhibition, AMRITPEX 2023, organised by the Department of Posts at New Delhi till February 15.

Jaisakthivel Thangavel, assistant professor of journalism and communication at the University of Madras, is showcasing his rare collection of postcards, stamps, special covers, traveller covers and literature, all on radio.

“I have 80 pages of material that I am taking with me,” says Jaisakthivel when this journalist spoke to him as he was packing his luggage to leave for the big event. He was invited to the exhibition to the exhibition on account of the silver medal he won at the state level exhibition organised by South India Philatelists‘ Association in November 2022.

Jaisakthivel got introduced to this hobby more than 20 years ago with QSL cards (these are exchanged between ham radio operators to confirm the contacts made between two radio stations or to acknowledge short wave listener reports). He received his first QSL card from a radio station in the Netherlands in 1998 and since then he has been inspired to send more reception reports. He has over 2000 QSL cards from foreign radio stations.

“I started getting interesting cards, including a wooden QSL card and a leather one,” says the DXer, as these hobbyists are called.

Once QSL cards started declining as some countries stopped issuing them, Jaisakthivel took to Postcrossing and other platforms.

“There are many forums in Postcrossing and I make it a point to write my profile in detail including my interest in radio, so I have enthusiasts taking the extra effort to send them to me,” says the 44-year-old faculty of Madras University.

During a stint with BBC World where Shakthivel worked in the audience research department, he asked his colleagues to help get him some of the company’s rare stamps as they were expensive.

“Not none could get me; but a few years after quitting the job a person from the United Kingdom who had seen my profile sent me stamps free-of-cost,” he says, adding that one stamp displays various mikes that were used during the early days of radio.

Another well-wisher from Itlay, Isabella, regularly sends the professor, Guglielmo Marconi stamps. For the last three years, social media has helped him develop his collection further. “I ran a 100 days 100 stamps challenge on my Instagram page and was surprised to see the number of stamps on radio that I collected from various parts of the world,” he says. He posts the details of what he has collected and there are many who dig out from their collection to send the professor some stamps.

The envelope that carries the cancellation of Vatican City, First Day covers of BBC, radio pins or badges and anything that a radio station brings out also make up his collection.