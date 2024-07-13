GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rally taken out to mark World Population Day

Updated - July 13, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) stood at 13 per 1,000 live births, while the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) was 45.6 per one lakh live births, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Saturday.

At an event held to mark World Population Day, he said the country’s IMR was 28 per 1,000 live births and the MMR stood at 97 per one lakh live births. Tamil Nadu’s population growth rate, he said, was 7.7%, according to a press release.

During his recent visit to the US, Mr. Subramanian said, three Memoranda of Understanding were signed with Johns Hopkins University, relating to diabetes, patient safety and non communicable diseases.

Asked about the present dengue situation in the State, the Minister said precautionary measures were being taken through the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to check the spread of dengue during rainy season every year. Noting that dengue was under control in the State, he said a total of 5,554 cases were recorded from January 1 to July 12.

A rally was taken out and a pledge administered as a part of the World Population Day event.

