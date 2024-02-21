World Ocean Science Congress from February 27

February 21, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

IIT Research Park, Chennai, will host the 3rd World Ocean Science Congress (WOSC 2024), from February 27 to 29. The focal theme of the WOSC 2024, which is being organised by National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, Vijnana Bharati and IIT Madras along with Ministry of Earth Sciences, will be ‘Sustainable Utilization of Oceans in Blue Economy’.

During the three-day event, experts would deliberate possibilities in harnessing ocean resources, mitigating challenges of climate change, ensuring security, evolving technologies and bringing coastal communities together for a better future.

Various MoES institutions including INCOIS, Hyderabad, NCPOR, Goa, IITM, Pune, CMLRE, Kochi, NCESS, Tiruvananthapuram, ICAR CMFRI, CSIR NIO, AICTE and Ocean Society of India are collaborating for the success of WOSC 2024, said a press release here.

It will be inaugurated at 10 a.m. on February 27. The valedictory function on February 29 will be inaugurated by L. Murugan, Union Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry.

