World Lupus Day observed

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation in any part of the body

May 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
World Lupus Day was observed at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

World Lupus Day was observed at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to a press release, Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation in any part of the body including the heart, kidneys, lungs, blood, joints and skin. In the skin, lupus presents as a butterfly rash on the cheeks.

The common symptoms reported by patients are fatigue, pain in the joints and muscle, and photosensitivity. In India, 14 to 60 per lakh population are affected by the disease, and it predominantly affects women in the ratio of 9:1.

The theme for this year was ‘Making Lupus Visible’ to increase public awareness about diagnosis of lupus and the psychological, social and economic consequences of this less-known disease.

At Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, more than 150 patients are on treatment at present. As part of World Lupus Day, a rally was held and a booklet was released. Medical kits to prevent photosensitive rashes were distributed to patients, the release said.

