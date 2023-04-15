World Hemophilia Day: A picnic and a larger message 

April 15, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Members of Hemophilia Society - Madras Chapter are making preparations for their annual picnic — this time, on April 23 at a resort near Sriperumbudur. This annual picnic is one of the most remarkable events on its calendar.

The event is usually organised around World Hemophilia Day observed on April 17.

The day trip is an opportunity to bring those with haemophilia together and instil fresh confidence in them to face the challenges posed by the genetic disorder.

“One consideration that goes into the choice of a place for our picnic is that it must have a swimming pool as hydrotherapy plays a big role in the therapy for those with this condition,” says R Sathyanarayanan, secretary, Hemophilia Society — Madras Chapter.

Besides quiz, games and other activities aimed at getting people to unwind and relax, psychosocial sessions for parents of children with haemophilia are also planned.

“We are expecting close to 100 people to join us, including toddlers,” says Sathyanarayanan.

A humble start

In the mid-1980s, seven individuals felt the need to address the needs of patients and caregivers and started the Hemophilia Society of Tamil Nadu, which is an affiliated to the Hemophilia Federation of India.

Quick facts Hemophilia is a genetic disorder that causes the person to bleed excessively It is usually inherited and about one in every 5,000 males is born with the disorder Institute For Child Health and Hospital For Children in Egmore, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Royapettah Hospital and Tamilnadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital are the referral hospitals

K Parthasarathy and Usha Parthasarathy, co-founders who had lost their seven-year-old son due to hemophilia, knew the challenges in getting medicines and even an ounce of blood then. They slowly gathered members.

“It was renowned hemotologist Dr Mammen Chandy, then working with CMC Vellore, who insisted that we create chapters every 100 miles so as to provide support for patients,” Parthasarathy recalls. The Madras Chapter was registered in 1988.

Today, the Society has chapters in Tirchy, Salem, Tirunelveli, Karaikal, Kanyakumari and Madurai.

Parthasarathy says the Madras Chapter has come a long way. “We used to conduct workshops for various clubs and doctors as awareness about hemophilia was low then,” he says. “Our aim is to ensure patients in villages get medicines.”

Sathyanarayanan says today the chapter has 650 members. “We have patients coming to the Institute For Child Health and Hospital For Children in Egmore being referred to us by doctors,” he says.

The Chapter is working with the State Government to make “Prophylaxis” available to patients even before they bleed.

Says Sathyanarayanan, “Currently, we are only allowed to take the drug after an episode. States like Karnataka have relaxed the rules and we wish Tamil Nadu also considers making this available.”

Meet the members of this support group in T Nagar

If you are a patient with hemophilia looking for some psychological support or want to know more about this genetic disorder drop in at Challa Mall in T Nagar on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Since 2017, the Hemophilia Society - Madras Chapter has been functioning in this facility, its own. Prior to that, the chapter was operating from VHS Hospital in Taramani.

“We wanted to create considerable awareness about hemophilia among the public, so we chose this space which is on the ground floor and draws a lot of people,” says R Satyanarayanan, secretary of the chapter.

Three staff, all mothers of children with haemophilia, coordinate the day-to-day activities of the centre which include managing accounts, guiding patients referred by the Hemophilia Federation of India for treatment and handling various communications. Besides, it has many volunteers who pitch in, each in their own way.

On the first Saturday of every month, the women’s group has its their meet-up. On the second Saturday, the men’s group has its meet-up.

“This genetic disorder affects mostly males and female are the carriers of the disorder, so it is important that everybody knows how to handle the situation and our meet-ups are aimed at empowering women,” says Ambica TG. Her association with the Society began as a volunteer in 2006 after her son was diagnosed with haemophilia. Now, she manages the accounts at the Society and says this is her small way of “giving back” for the help she got during her most challenging phase. Her son is now pursuing MBBS.

“With the donations received from organisations like Inner Wheel Club and Thursday Ladies Club, we help women start their own enterprise. We also facilitate various skill-based programmes such as jute-bag making and food processing to women attending our meetings,” says Ambica.