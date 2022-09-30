World Heart Day observed at Stanley Hospital in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 30, 2022 18:33 IST

The World Heart Day was observed at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

The theme for this year was “Use heart for every heart”. According to a press release, an awareness walkathon was conducted from the hospital to the college and a World Heart Day pledge was taken. A heart awareness programme was conducted addressing the need to control the modifiable risk factors such as physical inactivity, psychological stress, obesity, tobacco use, high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

The event was organised by the Department of Cardiology. Among others, hospital authorities, medical students, nursing staff and paramedical students took part.

Chennai
Cardiology

