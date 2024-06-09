World Environment Day: ‘Green Run’ marathon held

On Sunday (June 9), over 3,000 participants joined the ‘Green Run’ marathon, carrying saplings, hosted by Geo India Foundation in celebration of World Environment Day. Many children and elderly people participated in the 1 km category, while others chose to run the 3 km and 5 km distance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepak Srivastava, chief mission director, Green Tamil Nadu Mission, flagged off the event at YMCA Nandanam, Chennai . “Under the mission, we have planted about 7 crore seedlings in two years, with around five crore geo-tagged. Our goal is to increase the State’s tree and forest cover to 33%. These events are crucial to raise awareness among young people,” he said. He also encouraged the participants to plant or donate the saplings they carried when they ran.

T. Priya Jemima, founder, Geo India Foundation, organised and coordinated the event. She said, “This is the seventh edition of the marathon and we plan to conduct it in the future as we are committed to sustainable development and community empowerment.”

Ishika Mishra and her friends, who participated in the marathon, made a roaring ‘yes’ to plant their saplings in backyards or other places they could find. “To run for an environmental cause fills me with joy,” said Ishika. Rohith M, who ran alongside his children, reflected, “While I typically jog in my apartment complex, this marks our first family marathon. It is also a great way to teach my children about caring for the environment, and embracing a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle,” he said.

A spirit of healthy competition prevailed among runners, and to celebrate their efforts, medals were distributed to the top 20 finishers in each category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.