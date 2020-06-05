Chennai

World Environment Day celebrated

In the time of crisis due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change held a meeting through video conference, to celebrate World Environment Day 2020, on Friday. The meeting, with the theme ‘City Forest’, was chaired by Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar and saw the participation of forest department secretaries and principal chief conservators of forests of various States.

The programme showcased the concerted efforts of the government, non-governmental organisations, corporates and private citizens in converting degraded and encroached forest areas into lush green places over a period of time.

Shambu Kallolikar, Principal Secretary of Environment and Forests Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P. Durairasu, and other senior high ranking officials participated.

A brochure on ‘Best Practices on City Forests’ was released by Mr. Javadekar.

