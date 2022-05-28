World Digestive Health Day observed at RGGGH
The World Digestive Health Day 2022 was observed at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Saturday.
According to a press release, May 29 every year was observed as the World Digestive Health Day to raise awareness and provide resources and tools for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of various gastrointestinal disorders.
This year, “Colorectal Cancer Prevention : Getting Back on Track” was chosen as the theme. In line with this, the Institute of Medical Gastroenterology, Madras Medical College and the RGGGH organised a continuing medical education.
A.R. Venkateswaran, retired director of Institute of Medical Gastroenterology, RGGGH, spoke. RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan was present.
