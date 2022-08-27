World Dental and Oral Health Congress inaugurated

The two-day conference a global platform for dental researchers to present their works

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday inaugurated the ninth International World Dental and Oral Health Congress 2022 Asia Series.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that the team of doctors and dentists can help them with the vision of global Tamil Nadu in bringing international dentists through knowledge and skills exchange between Tamil Nadu and the U.K. as well as to promote and help organise dental camps for the underprivileged children in the State.

Organised by the World Dental Council along with Graviton International, UK and India, the two-day conference provided a global platform for dental researchers to present their research, according to a press release.

Monica Devendran, deputy mayor of Amesbury, UK, and president of the World Dental Council, said the conference would be a big step forward in scientific research. More than 600 persons registered for the conference. She hoped that this interest would translate into a further collaboration between scientists and practitioners, leading to better understanding, thereby improving patientcare.

Dibyendu Mazumdar, president of Dental Council of India, hoped that the event would help spread education about health issues to all parts of the society. S.B. Sethurajan, senior assistant professor of Tamil Nadu Government Dental College and organising secretary, said that the conference would enable dentists to attain knowledge that they can put into practice immediately, according to the release.

A pre-conference course on cleft rhinoplasty using rib graft which was a live surgical workshop designed by Dr. Sethurajan and a team of plastic and cosmetic surgeons was held. Premkumar, director of Graviton International, Jacob Raja, chairman of Rajas Dental College and Hospital and G. Vimala, principal, Tamil Nadu Government Dental College were present.