World Cancer Day observed

February 04, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The World Cancer Day was observed at a few government hospitals in the city on Saturday.

At an event organised at Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar, dean R. Jayanthi stressed on the importance of screening for breast cancer and cervical cancer among women of the 30-plus age group under the “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam” scheme.

She told patients gathered at the outpatient unit that video colposcopy, cervical smear study and mammography were done in government medical college hospitals free of cost under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and urged them to make use of the facilities.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital organised an awareness rally to mark the World Cancer Day. E. Theranirajan, dean of the hospital, participated.

