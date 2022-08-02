Chennai

World Breastfeeding Week events launched at Stanley Medical College

The week-long programme will include an exhibition and competitions. | Photo Credit: special arrangement
Staff Reporter CHENNAI August 02, 2022 22:23 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 22:23 IST

The Institute of Social Paediatrics in the Government Stanley Medical College launched a week-long awareness programme on Monday to mark World Breastfeeding Week, which is observed across the globe in the first week of August.

The programme will include an exhibition, interactive sessions with breastfeeding mothers, quiz competition for medical and nursing students and poster presentations, a release from the hospital said. It said the events would specifically focus on this year’s theme of “Step up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support.”

Chennai Collector S. Amirtha Jyothi launched the programme and distributed pamphlets highlighting the importance of breastfeeding. She appreciated the hospital’s efforts to provide an ecofriendly environment under its ‘Clean Hospital Campaign’.

P. Balaji, Dean, A. Jamila, vice-principal, Rema Chandramohan, director, Institute of Social Paediatrics, heads of various departments and other staff took part in the event.

