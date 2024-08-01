World Breastfeeding Week celebrations inaugurated

The World Breastfeeding Week is being observed in all primary health centres (PHCs), government taluk hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, and medical college hospitals from August 1 to 7.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian released an awareness banner at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Thursday. Citing data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), he said the percentage of children breastfed within one hour of birth is on the increase in Tamil Nadu. According to the NFHS 2015-16, the percentage was 54.7, while it increased to 60.2 as per the NFHS 2020-21. This was the outcome of the awareness initiatives, he said.

Similarly, the percentage of children exclusively breastfed for six months has increased from 48.3 (NFHS 2015-16) to 55.1% (NFHS 2020-21) in the State. The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2024 is ‘Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All’, Mr. Subramanian said. Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam, among others, were present.

Actor Saranya Ponvannan inaugurated the week-long breastfeeding awareness campaign at Sri Ramachandra Medical College. She emphasised the importance of breastfeeding for healthy children. Vice-chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Uma Sekar participated.

