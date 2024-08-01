GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Breastfeeding Week celebrations inaugurated

To be observed from August 1, this year’s theme is ‘Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All’

Published - August 01, 2024 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian releasing the awareness banner on Thursday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian releasing the awareness banner on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The World Breastfeeding Week is being observed in all primary health centres (PHCs), government taluk hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, and medical college hospitals from August 1 to 7.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian released an awareness banner at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Thursday. Citing data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), he said the percentage of children breastfed within one hour of birth is on the increase in Tamil Nadu. According to the NFHS 2015-16, the percentage was 54.7, while it increased to 60.2 as per the NFHS 2020-21. This was the outcome of the awareness initiatives, he said.

Similarly, the percentage of children exclusively breastfed for six months has increased from 48.3 (NFHS 2015-16) to 55.1% (NFHS 2020-21) in the State. The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2024 is ‘Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All’, Mr. Subramanian said. Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam, among others, were present.

Actor Saranya Ponvannan inaugurated the week-long breastfeeding awareness campaign at Sri Ramachandra Medical College. She emphasised the importance of breastfeeding for healthy children. Vice-chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Uma Sekar participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.