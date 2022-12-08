  1. EPaper
Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

World Bank’s flagship Gender Toolkit launched

It is a two-volume guide created by the World Bank with a four-pillar implementation framework for urban bodies to design a gender responsive urban mobility and public spaces programme

December 08, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi receiving a copy of Gender Toolkit from Gerard Ollivier, lead transport specialist, World Bank, at a function in Chennai on Thursday.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi receiving a copy of Gender Toolkit from Gerard Ollivier, lead transport specialist, World Bank, at a function in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A Gender Toolkit based on “Enabling gender responsive urban mobility and public spaces” was launched on Thursday by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi at a session conducted by the World Bank and the Chennai Urban Metropolitan Transport Authority.  

The World Bank’s toolkit aims at bringing under spotlight the gender issues surrounding mobility and city design. “Cities are experienced differently by men, women and gender minorities and our toolkit provides tools to understand and address gender disaggregated mobility patterns, strengthen policies and develop infrastructure to meet the needs of women and gender minorities”, said Gerard Ollivier, lead transport specialist, India.

The toolkit is a two-volume guide brought out by the World Bank that details a four-pillar implementation framework for urban bodies to design a gender responsive urban mobility and public spaces programme. 

Assessing the ground situation is the first pillar and includes understanding gender differences in mobility patterns, safety concerns, gaps in policy and infrastructure.

Pillar two calls for strengthening planning and policies which require integrating gender as a lens in plans and promoting gender inclusivity among policy makers and institutions.

The third pillar aims at building awareness and capacity and the final pillar focuses on improving infrastructure in a way that a gendered lens had been applied. Additionally, the World Bank has provided guidance on each of the pillars. 

“Indian urban local bodies and transport authorities are beginning to understand the needs of diverse commuters so this toolkit will be useful in discussions on urban planning and mobility,” said Mr. Bedi.

D. Sneha, deputy commissioner, education and coordinator of the Gender Lab, spoke.

