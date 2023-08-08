World Bank to fund projects to create safe and smart streets across Chennai

August 08, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The World Bank will fund projects to develop walkable neighbourhoods with decongested and safe streets as part of the second phase of Chennai City Partnership.

A meeting with civic authorities was held recently for promotion of urban mobility and spatial development with the timeline of 2022-2027.

The second phase of the Chennai City Partnership will receive funding of $350 million for capacity building of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

“The partnership will focus on improving Digital Chennai for e-mobility and smart parking solutions. The projects to improve bus services and suburban rail services will be implemented in the second phase,” said an official.

Under public private partnership, parking, e-mobility and transport hubs will be developed in various parts of the city. At the meeting, the officials discussed the projects to create climate resilient public infrastructure and give a city-wide facelift.

The civic body is set to create a seamless network by planning primary streets along transit routes, integrating the network with schools and parks.

“We will identify special and unique projects in each neighbourhood, involving the stakeholders,” said an official.

Of the 600 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, 110 km have been identified for phase 1 of the Chennai Mega Streets Programme.

In addition to five roads such as Monegar Choultry Road, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Guindy Race Course Road, Tiruvottiyur High Road and Washermenpet, projects for spatial development and urban mobility along stretches such as Anna Nagar Third Avenue, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Pulla Avanue, Taluk Office Road, Evening Bazaar Road, Eldams Road, Rattan Bazaar Road, Canal Bank Road, West Canal Bank Road and Sashtri Nagar First Avenue will be developed.

Velachery Main Road will get modern infrastructure required for a food street.