World Bank likely to fund a slew of civic projects in city

Corporation officials meet bank’s team

The World Bank is expected to fund a number of civic projects, including hospitals under the Chennai City Partnership after March 2021.

At a meeting with World Bank officials on Tuesday, Greater Chennai Corporation officials explained the proposals pertaining to public health, solid waste management and road infrastructure.

“We need better hospital infrastructure post COVID-19. World Bank is expected to fund hospital infrastructure development by the Corporation. World Bank has focused on indicators that point to aspects such as human resources for better delivery of public health services,” said an official.

The Corporation has sought ₹2,400 crore for development of mega street infrastructure in various parts of the city. The World Bank is unlikely to fund the entire project of mega streets covering 116 km. But the first phase of the project is expected at six locations. The officials are likely to fund projects that aim to decongest the city, recognising that reducing vehicle movement was the key to urban mobility. The Corporation officials said their focus would be on public transport-driven mobility supported by safe, comfortable, and connected networks of walking and cycling infrastructure.

Civic officials at a series of meetings with the World Bank have accepted that old school solutions such as flyovers, wider roads, and elevated expressways would make matters worse by attracting more traffic, increasing pollution, and reducing resilience to face future pandemics.

“A final decision is likely to be made by the State government regarding World Bank-funded projects in two weeks,” said a senior civic official.