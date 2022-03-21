World Bank funding likely for automation of reservoir operations

Flow meters and decision support systems to be installed in major reservoirs

The World Bank is likely to fund a proposal for automated operation of city reservoirs that serve as drinking water sources. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has proposed to install flow meters and a decision support system to manage the reservoirs.

Water level sensors were recently fixed at the reservoirs in Red Hills, Chembarambakkam, Poondi and Cholavaram that would transfer real time data on storage and water level. This work was taken up with funds provided by the Central Water Commission.

While this would help in monitoring changes in the water level in the reservoirs, the WRD has chalked out a project to execute a comprehensive hydrological data monitoring and management system and dam automation.

Officials of the WRD said various types of flow meters would be installed in waterways upstream of the reservoirs to measure the flow that the reservoirs would receive during rainy days. For instance, flow meters would be installed in the Lava, the Nandi and the Nagari, and in Kandaleru Poondi canal that are upstream of Poondi reservoir.

Various canals, including Link and Feeder canal, New Bangaru and lower supply channels, conveying water to Chembarambakkam, Cholavaram and Red Hills would have flow meters. “We will be able to assess the exact timing and runoff that would flow into the reservoirs with the system,” an official said.

The proposals on flood mitigation and drought management were discussed during a visit of representatives from the World Bank earlier this week. Joop Stoutjesdijk, lead irrigation and drainage specialist, and Urmila Chatterjee, senior water economist, World Bank, visited the Red Hills reservoir.

Officials said the installation of flow meters and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system would help in real time monitoring and data transfer on flow that would reach reservoirs ahead during intense rain days. The department has sought funding from the World Bank for this.

Automatic shutter

Similarly, it would facilitate monitoring water drawal and loss during transmission between reservoirs during summer. Moreover, gate position sensors have been proposed for automatic dam shutter operation.

“Traditional methods of dam operation are being followed now. Once the dam automation is in place, shutters will be closed or opened when water level touches a certain height. The hydrological data monitoring system will be crucial in reservoir operation and flood and drought management,” the official added.