World Autism Day observed at Stanley Medical College Hospital

CHENNAI

03 April 2021 01:42 IST

Fancy dress, painting, singing and other competitions organised for autistic children.

On World Autism Awareness Day, 40 children with the autism spectrum disorder took part in fancy dress, painting, singing and other competitions organised by the Institute of Social Paediatrics, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

According to a press release, World Autism Awareness Day, observed on April 2, was dedicated to children on the autism spectrum. The 40 children have been undergoing treatment at the hospital since September 2020. Competitions were held for the children to exhibit their skills. Prizes were distributed to all participants.

Speech therapy, specialised sensory integration therapy and occupational therapy were provided at the District Early Intervention Centre of the institute. The centre functions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days.

Parents of the children narrated their experiences on how early intervention and therapy helped the children. J. Ganesh, Director (in-charge), Institute of Social Paediatrics, said autism should be detected early and identified within two years of age. Hospital Dean P. Balaji was present.