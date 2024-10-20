World Anaesthesia Day 2024 CME Program held in Chennai

The role of an anaesthesiologist has evolved far beyond putting a patient to sleep. It now encompasses dynamic range of responsibilities including pre-operative care, intensive care, pain management and critical management intervention, said K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of World Anaesthesia Day 2024 CME Program oragnised by Department of Anaesthesiology, Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital in partnership with Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, Chennai Metro Branch.

Mr. Narayanasamy highlighted the stark disparity in the availability of anaesthetists between lower- and middle-income countries and developed nations. He noted that the ratio of anaesthetists in developing countries stand at one per one lakh people whereas the ratio of developed countries is twenty-four per one lakh people.

The report of Indian Association of Anaesthetists says the anaesthesiologists in India often face challenges like intense workloads and pay disparity compared to the surgeons, he claimed. He highlighted the demanding role of anaesthesiologists in trauma care, neonatal surgery and organ transplantation. He lauded the Continuing Medical Education (CME) programs for ensuring the medical professionals to remain updated in new technologies and interventions.

Speaking at the event P.Balaji, Dean of Stanley Medical College stressed the importance of the role of anaesthetists in surgery, operation theater and pre and post operative care. The day featured presentations by doctors and anaethetists, and competition for students.

R. Mala, Head of the Department of Anaesthesiology, M. Janet Sugantha, Vice Principal, P. Magesh, Medical Superintendent and B. Vanitha Malar, Resident Medical Officer were present.