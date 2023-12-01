HamberMenu
World AIDS Day observed at government hospitals

The awareness programmes organised at Stanley Medical College Hospital and RGGGH focussed on respecting the fundamental rights of PLHAs and to do away with stigma associated with the disease

December 01, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) observed World AIDS Day on Friday.

This year, the theme of World AIDS Day is “Let Communities Lead”. At Stanley Hospital, an awareness programme stressing the need for involving the communities at large, especially, the public, youth and high risk group, and extending support services not only to People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHA) but also to high risk group individuals, was conducted.

The awareness programme focussed on respecting the fundamental rights of PLHAs and to do away with stigma associated with the disease. A total of 4,490 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital of which 117 were children, a press release said. P. Balaji, dean of the hospital was present.

At RGGGH, dean E. Theranirajan, during an awareness programme, said that dialysis was done for persons living with HIV/AIDS who were diagnosed with renal failure. Two persons living with HIV/AIDS underwent cardiac bypass surgery and kidney transplant at the hospital.

A human chain was formed highlighting the need for prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV and to prevent stigma and discrimination, a release said.

