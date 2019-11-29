Workshop on water security inaugurated in Chennai

It is Tamil Nadu which sets the agenda for other States to follow in the country and it would also set an example in water conservation with the launch of the Water Security and Climate Adaptation in Rural India (WASCA) workshop, said Hans Raj Verma, who heads the department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Mr. Verma, inaugurating the WASCA workshop, a joint Indo-German project, in the city on Friday, said that two important projects have already been initiated by the Centre and State relating to water conservation. “The Jalsakthi Abhiyan of the Central government and the ‘kudimaramathu’ of the State government are being implemented in the State to make it a leader in the implementation of schemes. The WASCA project, which involves various departments including Forest, Rural development and Horticulture, is aimed at three key issues of water security, poverty alleviation, and climate resilience.”

K.S. Palanisamy, Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said two districts of Ramanathapuram and Tiruvannamalai have been selected under the WASCA project. Ramanathapuram district, with its shallow terrain is known to be a water-starved district and also faces sea water intrusion, while Tiruvannamalai district, known to be a backward district does not have many water storage elements. He said under the Kudimaramathu scheme, which had a capital outlay of ₹1,250 crore (₹750 crore by the Central government and ₹500 crore from the State government) more than 5,000 tanks and 25,000 Uranis have been renovated.

Rajeev Ahal, Director of German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) India, New Delhi, said as India ranks in the sixth place in the global risk index, GIZ aims to tap the different methodologies from 120 countries to help find solutions for water scarcity of which remote sensing is one of the main technologies.

Ramanathapuram Collector Veera Raghava Rao and P. Durairasu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Department of Forest, also spoke on the occasion.