ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on water resource management held

Published - August 15, 2024 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department (WRD) on Tuesday conducted a workshop on resource management at the Water Resources Staff Training Institute in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said the workshop covered a wide range of topics related to water resources management, including Water Vision–2047, groundwater resources, artificial recharge and sea water intrusion, the management and mitigation of urban floods, and innovative technologies for water resources management.

About 40 senior WRD engineers took part in the workshop.

C. Podhupani Thilagam, Joint Chief Engineer, WRD; S. Raja, former Joint Chief Engineer, WRD; T. Kanthimathinathan, Water Resources Management Expert, Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency; and Sultan Ahmed Ismail, Member, State Planning Commission, Chennai, presented technical papers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US