GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on water resource management held

Published - August 15, 2024 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department (WRD) on Tuesday conducted a workshop on resource management at the Water Resources Staff Training Institute in Chennai.

A press release said the workshop covered a wide range of topics related to water resources management, including Water Vision–2047, groundwater resources, artificial recharge and sea water intrusion, the management and mitigation of urban floods, and innovative technologies for water resources management.

About 40 senior WRD engineers took part in the workshop.

C. Podhupani Thilagam, Joint Chief Engineer, WRD; S. Raja, former Joint Chief Engineer, WRD; T. Kanthimathinathan, Water Resources Management Expert, Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency; and Sultan Ahmed Ismail, Member, State Planning Commission, Chennai, presented technical papers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.