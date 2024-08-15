Workshop on water resource management held

The Water Resources Department (WRD) on Tuesday conducted a workshop on resource management at the Water Resources Staff Training Institute in Chennai.

A press release said the workshop covered a wide range of topics related to water resources management, including Water Vision–2047, groundwater resources, artificial recharge and sea water intrusion, the management and mitigation of urban floods, and innovative technologies for water resources management.

About 40 senior WRD engineers took part in the workshop.

C. Podhupani Thilagam, Joint Chief Engineer, WRD; S. Raja, former Joint Chief Engineer, WRD; T. Kanthimathinathan, Water Resources Management Expert, Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency; and Sultan Ahmed Ismail, Member, State Planning Commission, Chennai, presented technical papers.