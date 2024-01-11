Workshop on Right to Education held for Greater Chennai Corporation Councillors

January 11, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Chennai

School management committees (SMCs), in collaboration with the School Education Department and Greater Chennai Corporation, held a workshop on the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, for city Councillors.

Mayor R. Priya and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, inaugurated the workshop at Ripon Buildings, releasing a training manual for the members of the Council. The workshop covered the various aspects of the Act, including rights and responsibilities, an introduction to SMCs, the school development plan, and the role of councillors of the Corporation.

According to a release, the Act guarantees education all children. The government and local bodies are also planning to improve education infrastructure, create a child-friendly and safe school environment, prevent dropping out, and enrol children with disabilities in the schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation. According to the Act, every government school should have a 20-member SMC, with the majority of the members being parents.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari, and several officials were present.

