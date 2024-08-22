ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on functions of GIS Management Centre held in city

Published - August 22, 2024 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop on the functions of Geographic Information System (GIS) Management Centre was organised at the Chennai Metrowater headquarters in Chintadripet on Wednesday.

The GIS centre, recently inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has mapped and integrated data of its water and sewer network. The details of the network, its maintenance and new connection works being carried out would be updated on a real time basis, a release said.

The centre would help enhance the capacity to manage and improve the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, and provide a timely response to complaints raised by residents. Geotagging of infrastructure would allow officials to locate damage, and streamline remedial measures.The workshop, inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Water Supply secretary D. Karthikeyan, trained officials in uploading details on a Metrowater mobile application.

Sewage overflow

Some parts of Kolathur may experience sewage overflow between 9 a.m. on August 23 and 9 p.m. on August 24, as the work to interconnect a sewer pipeline would be carried out along the service lane of 200 feet Road, Retteri, a release said.

Sewage pumping stations in Kolathur and Sivananda Nagar would not be operated, owing to the work proposed by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited. Residents may contact Metrowater officials in Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar at 8144930906, to raise complaints, it added.

