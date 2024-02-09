Workshop on disaster risk management held

February 09, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Chennai

The Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) at Anna University, in collaboration with the Good Vision Seva Trust, hosted a workshop for bureaucrats and experts on Community Based Disaster Risk Management. It aimed at tackling challenges posed by floods, creating awareness on impacts of climate change, and fostering actionable projects that seamlessly integrate climate-conscious initiatives into daily life.

Minister for Milk and Dairy Mano Thangaraj; Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests; former bureaucrat Dr. V. Thiruppugazh; S.A. Raman, Director, Disaster Management; A. Ramachandran, Emeritus Professor, Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management; and R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, were the panellists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.