Workshop on disaster risk management held

February 09, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Bureaucrats and experts on Community Based Disaster Risk Management attending the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management’s workshop on Thursday.

The Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) at Anna University, in collaboration with the Good Vision Seva Trust, hosted a workshop for bureaucrats and experts on Community Based Disaster Risk Management. It aimed at tackling challenges posed by floods, creating awareness on impacts of climate change, and fostering actionable projects that seamlessly integrate climate-conscious initiatives into daily life.

Minister for Milk and Dairy Mano Thangaraj; Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests; former bureaucrat Dr. V. Thiruppugazh; S.A. Raman, Director, Disaster Management; A. Ramachandran, Emeritus Professor, Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management; and R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, were the panellists.

