Workshop on cyber crimes held

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women on Friday organised a one-day State-level workshop on the ‘Protection, Prosecution, and Rehabilitation on Crime Against Women and Cyber Security’.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice Administration of the Tamil Nadu Open University.

The keynote address was delivered by Kuralamuthan, State Program Director of the International Justice Mission. He highlighted networked crime, particularly those affecting women and children, and gave insights into the emerging practice models in Tamil Nadu to combat “new-age crimes”.

Khalie Raj, Director of National Cyber Security Research Council, discussed the importance of being informed. “We have about 10 cyber resource centres established in Chennai, and 250 such centres all over India. There are crimes, including those involving AI tools, and there is a need for more cyber volunteers,” he said.

A.S. Kumari, Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, underscored the rapid technology advancement and the need to stay updated -- the key focus of the one-day workshop. “We talk a lot about women empowerment, but there are sections of women that are still affected,” she said.

The chief guest, Shankar Jiwal, Director General of Police, spoke about legal acts. “Self-awareness is the first thing to protection. There are apps, forums, and helpline services, which many are unaware of; we have Kaaval Uthavi, which is also useful for everyone,” Mr. Shankar Jiwal said. He pointed out the non-financial frauds -- harassment, morphing, and cyberstalking.

S. Arumugam, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Open University, and David Sundar Singh, Advocate associated with the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, were present.

