Workshop on Blue biotechnology inaugurated

Published - July 05, 2024 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

he workshop would be addressing the critical need for innovative marine biotechnology solutions in the country

The Hindu Bureau

The National Facility for Coastal and Marine Research (NFCMR) organised a national workshop on Blue Biotechnology at the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (SIST), where the NFCMR has set up a research facility. The workshop, sponsored by Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), is being held on July 5 and 6, to pave the way for innovative solutions and sustainable practices in blue biotechnology. 

M. Ravichandran, Secretary of MoES, inaugurating the facility at the SIST also signed a Memorandum of Understanding. SIST Chancellor Mariazeena Johnson also participated. 

The workshop would be addressing the critical need for innovative marine biotechnology solutions in the country. 

