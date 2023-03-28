ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on advocacy held for law students

March 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop on advocacy for law students was held in the Madras High Court premises.

The three-day national workshop was jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University’s School of Excellence in Law (SOEL) and the Madras Bar Association. The workshop on Art of Advocacy: Changing Dimensions in the Contemporary Era was held fom March 24 to 26.

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja inaugurated the event, which was attended by nearly 450 law students. Former Supreme Court Judge Indira Banerjee, former Judges from High Courts and sitting judges of the Madras High Court participated. SOEL Vice-Chancellor N.S. Santhosh Kumar and other faculty were also present.

