February 28, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘The Hour of Code’, a workshop for 40 students from Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Women’s College, Guindy, was held recently to introduce them to the basics of front-end programming. The curriculum was designed to enable the girls to code in a way that would create and deliver tangible outputs. Genesys India in partnership with Umagine Chennai ’23 hosted the workshop.