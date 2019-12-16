Chennai

Workshop for enriching textbooks

more-in

Schools urged to depute five teachers to provide suggestions

The State Council for Educational Research and Training will hold a five-day workshop for content enrichment of textbooks for classes XI and XII from Monday.

A similar exercise has been completed by the council for classes I to X.

The council has urged schools to select five teachers from the Tamil and English mediums and depute them for the workshop. Participants are expected to provide suggestions to improve the textbooks. Recently, a group of teachers visited the Andamans for a workshop. They presented their experiences with the new syllabus, said a coordinator. A physics teacher, who was part of the team that authored the textbook, said the workshop would enable them to get feedback. At the end of the workshop, revisions and suggestions will be sent to the SCERT office by District Institute for Education and Training officials.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 1:19:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/workshop-for-enriching-textbooks/article30314932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY