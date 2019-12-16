Workshop for enriching textbooks

The State Council for Educational Research and Training will hold a five-day workshop for content enrichment of textbooks for classes XI and XII from Monday.
A similar exercise has been completed by the council for classes I to X.
The council has urged schools to select five teachers from the Tamil and English mediums and depute them for the workshop. Participants are expected to provide suggestions to improve the textbooks. Recently, a group of teachers visited the Andamans for a workshop. They presented their experiences with the new syllabus, said a coordinator. A physics teacher, who was part of the team that authored the textbook, said the workshop would enable them to get feedback. At the end of the workshop, revisions and suggestions will be sent to the SCERT office by District Institute for Education and Training officials.
