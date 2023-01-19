Workshop discusses Vedanta Desika’s work

January 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Council for Philosophical Research (ICPR), New Delhi, in association with the Department of Vaishnavism, University of Madras, Chennai, organised a workshop on Tattvamuktakalapa, a work of Vaishnavite saint Vedanta Desika, in the city.

Kedar Prasad Paroha, Dean, Darshan studies, Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University (SLBNSU), New Delhi, inaugurated the workshop which was held from January 6 to 12.

N. Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner and Chancellor of the National Sanskrit University of India, highlighted the importance of Visishtadvaita philosophy and the role of Vedanta Desika.

During the seven-day workshop, several prominent speakers from various prestigious universities, including Ahobila Mutt Sanskrit College of Madhurantakam, Central Sanskrit University of Sringeri in Karnataka, and National Sanskrit University and Sri Venkateswara Vedic University of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh participated and explained the subject of jiva, Brahman and Vaishnavism.