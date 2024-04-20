Works tendered out and started before MCC came into force will continue: GCC

April 20, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Chennai

The civic infrastructure projects on which the work had begun and for which tenders were awarded before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force will go ahead as per schedule. However, no new projects would be taken up, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said.

This clarification comes after an alleged communication from an official of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission was circulated on social networking sites regarding the repair and blacktopping of roads and other civil works across the city.

Haritheertham Vembu, a retired government employee and resident of Padmanabha Nagar in ward 136, said the roads in his locality had not been laid properly, with travelling on them posing a risk of injury to people, especially to senior citizens and children. “I had sent a mail to Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar and Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner B. Jothi Nirmalasamy on March 17, 2024, stating that some ongoing civil works have been halted halfway after the announcement of the election schedule. Megaprojects being halted will not hinder daily lives, but halting the repairing and blacktopping of roads, storm-water drain construction etc., will,” he said.

He also shared the screenshot of an alleged reply he got, which claimed to be from G. Sampoornam, the Under Secretary to Government, with the alleged subject line reading ‘Elections - General Elections to Lok Sabha, 2024 - Permission requested to allow repairing and black topping of roads, storm water drain construction civil works - Forwarded - Regarding.’

The content allegedly read: “I am directed to enclose a copy of the reference cited and requested permission to allow repairing and black topping of roads, storm water drain construction civil works. In this regard, I am to request you to take appropriate action as per the extant instructions of the Election Commission of India, scrupulously.”

According to a GCC official, the authenticity of the letter needed to be verified. District Election Officer and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the civil works for which tenders had been floated and those for which the work had already begun would continue as per schedule, but no new projects would be taken up, as per the directions of the Election Commission of India.

The relaying of 10,000 roads, including many bus routes, taken up by the GCC was expected to be completed by March 20, but the work continued for over a month after the date owing to the delay caused by the floods in December 2023. The contracts for re-laying 1,188 additional roads were floated before the poll schedule announcement, Chief Engineer (General) S. Rajendiran said.

A few days ago, complaints regarding poor road conditions were received from places including Mylapore, Choolaimedu, Egmore, and Pallikaranai.