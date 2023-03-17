ADVERTISEMENT

Works on combined water supply schemes in three districts to begin by month-end

March 17, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Works to implement three combined water supply schemes in Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram and Dindigul districts would be started by this month-end or early April. Tenders are under scrutiny for these projects.

Once the Jal Jeevan Mission high-level committee approved the schemes, work orders would be issued by March 31. Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board has accelerated the process to execute combined water supply schemes in 3,800 rural habitations in Nagapattinam, Madurai, Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts at a cost of ₹10,097 crore.

Bids received for the scheme to provide water supply to 980 rural habitations in Nagapattinam district at a cost of ₹1,227.23 crore are under scrutiny. Similarly, 867 habitations in Alanganallur region in Madurai district would get ₹1,386.66-crore combined water supply scheme as bids are under evaluation, according to a press release.

Bids were called for works worth ₹3,850.76 crore in six packages for Ramanathapuram and Dindigul districts. The schemes would be implemented within the stipulated time, the release said.

