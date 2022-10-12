Works hindering traffic to be identified and expedited

The police will compile the list and share it with the line agencies undertaking the works

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 12, 2022 01:05 IST

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) would identify the civic works hindering traffic flow in the city. The list will be shared with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Highways Department, who will prioritise and expedite the works.

The Police Commissioner, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other officials held a special meeting on Monday to discuss the coordination of departments to expedite the civic works, including storm-water drain construction.

Mr. Jiwal told The Hindu, “The difficulties faced by road users due to the ongoing storm-water drain construction were discussed. As per the decisions, the GCTP will expedite the request for permission for the storm-water drain work received from the GCC and the Highways Department. Wherever the work has been completed, the departments will be told to finish the clean-up and re-lay roads. Hereafter, priority will be given to the execution of work related to the missing links in storm-water drains.”

The traffic police will have a single-window system to ensure proper accounting and expediting of permission requests.

A Whatsapp group has been created to flag issues related to the barricading of roads for storm-water drain work to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians, Mr. Jiwal said.

To facilitate the completion of storm-water drain works on a war footing, ready-mix concrete vehicles will be permitted on city roads in non-peak hours during the day.

