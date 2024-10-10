Government agencies expedite works ahead of the ensuing NE monsoon

With nearly 180 works to clean waterways in Chennai region nearing completion, the Water Resources Department expects free flow of flood water and improved flood carrying capacity during the ensuing northeast monsoon.

With NE monsoon around the corner, various government agencies have accelerated work to face the intense rainfall. The WRD had initiated works to clean various waterways in and around Chennai, its neighbouring districts and Cuddalore district at a cost of ₹38.5 crore.

Even as the efforts to clean Otteri Nullah and improve stormwater drain network hold promises of flood relief, members of the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents’ Associations pointed out a few glitches. They said that the diversion channel on Third Avenue, linking floodwater to Cooum river, must be desilted for improved flow.

Officials of the WRD noted that nearly 196 truckloads of waste have been cleared from Adyar, Cooum and Buckingham canal falling in the city limits alone. Similarly, 483 lorry loads of floating waste were removed from 19 waterways running for a length of 103.7 km and conveyed to dump yards and low-level areas. “We expect the extent of inundation to reduce by a minimum of 25% to 30% in and around the city compared to last year. The period of flooding too is likely to decrease by 35% to 40%,” said an official.

The efforts taken to ensure that the river-mouths remained open in Cooum, Adyar and Ennore creek during the monsoon are likely to help in smooth draining of floodwater into the sea. Most of the obstructions in the Cooum riverbed have been removed by National Highways Authority of India, except for five work platforms, which have been instructed to be cleared by Sunday.

The department awaits a detailed project report being prepared by Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust to carry out works, like dredging of Kosasthalaiyar river. Breached portions of the bund have been strengthened to allow safe flood discharge of a minimum of 70,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) in the river during this rainy season, said an official. Chennai Metrowater has identified 478 vulnerable locations for sewage overflow and has been desilting the sewer lines among the many other measures being put in place.

Tangedco too has initiated steps, including replacing old concrete poles, installing new insulators and repairing pillar boxes, well ahead from April this year, in the city and nearby suburbs, covering Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. A senior official said nearly 16 lakh maintenance works were executed in which 2,604 new poles were installed and 2,040 damaged pillar boxes were repaired.

Sagging power lines for a length of 534 km have been identified to be replaced with new lines. Steps have been taken to stock transformers, concrete poles and power lines to an extent of 2,500 km, the official said.