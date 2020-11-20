Workmen special services expanded

Southern Railway increases the number of trains to 244

While Southern Railway is bringing relaxations for allowing more commuters to use the workmen special suburban trains in the city, it has been simultaneously increasing services.

The Chennai division began operating nearly 250 electrical multiple unit trains from Thursday. Southern Railway officials said the workmen special trains had been increased to 244. This is the second instance of service expansion after the first week of November, when the number of trains were increased from 154 to 204.

Services to Tiruttani have been introduced and EMUs to Sullurpeta have been increased, taking into consideration a number of commuters visiting the city from far off places like Tiruttani and beyond Gummidipoondi.

Since the introduction of the workmen specials from October 5, Southern Railway has been gradually unlocking services for office- goers, staff of educational institutions, workers involved in transport operations and for personnel of print and electronic media.

Commuters on the Mass Rapid Transit System stretch between Chennai Beach and Velachery complained about services being inadequate during the evening rush hour.