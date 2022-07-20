Working Women’s Forum highlights resilience of cooperatives during pandemic

July 20, 2022

At the U.N. Economic and Social Council High Level Segment Session 2020, The Working Women’s Forum highlighted the resilience of women’s cooperatives during the fight against the pandemic

The Working Women’s Forum (WWF) – Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW), highlighted the women’s cooperatives’ resilient fight against the pandemic through new institutional systems at the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) High Level Segment Session 2022. Nandini Azad, ICNW president, contributed on the theme, “Building back better from the corona virus disease while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”. Noting that challenges cannot deter cooperatives from adapting resilience, she said women cooperators did not shut down businesses or abandon employees despite facing serious loss of sales/revenue. They managed to reboot businesses through savings or reserve funds during the pandemic. WWF/ICNW has provided small loans to totalling ₹500 crore to nearly six lakh poor women entrepreneur members. They utilised indigenous coping strategies as unorganised workers and participated in digital literacy training. Ms. Azad made some recommendations based on the WWF/ICNW experience. Women must be at the centre of decision making at all levels of cooperatives and voice their needs and opinions at various forums. Women must have power to decide the future and of fellow cooperative members, she said.



