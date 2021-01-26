Chennai

Working with private healthcare sector giving good results: Minister

K. Pandiarajan   | Photo Credit: S_ SIVA SARAVANAN

Tamil Nadu had created a six-tier medical care treatment with the setting up of Amma Mini Clinics, said K. Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture.

The State had developed a culture of working with the support of private healthcare facilities to serve the people, Mr. Pandiarajan said. He was speaking at the Tamil Nadu Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation awards nite on Monday.

During the COVID-19 pandemic it was the government hospitals that stood up and were respected for their work, he said.

The Foundation had been launched at a time when society needed it the most. It was a felt need in society that created an institution, he said.

As the Foundation expanded its services the society became its co-owners and developed it so that the services would be offered in other States and countries as well, Mr. Pandiarajan said.

Nithya S. Krishnan, who delivered the S. Venkatesan and Malathi Venkatesan oration, spoke of the challenges she overcame to become a transplant nephrologist in the U.K.

Latha A. Kumaraswami, managing trustee of the Foundation, appealed to Mr. Pandiarajan to help set up a centre of excellence.

The Foundation honoured researchers, nephrologists and doctors. E. Therani Rajan, dean of Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and 23 other members from the institution were honoured for their work during the pandemic. Dr. Therani Rajan said the hospital had treated over 30,000 patients during the pandemic with 95% cure rate.

Two of the award-winners, Dr. Nithya Krishnan and B.R. Nammalwar, retired pediatric nephrologist, donated the award money to the Foundation to treat poor patients.

