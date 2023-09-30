HamberMenu
Working towards peace should be the priority: Venkaiah Naidu

Harijan Bandhu Awards to 10 persons and portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Didi Nirmala Deshpande unveiled at an event to mark launch of mid-day meal scheme of Akshaya Patra Foundation

September 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu seen with the 10 winners of Harijan Bandh awards at an event in Chennai on Saturday.

Working for peace should always be the priority, former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said here on Saturday.

While speaking at the launch of the mid-day meal scheme to skill trainees (ITI students) supported by the Akshay Patra Foundation at the event organised by Harijan Sevak Sangh and Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya Samithi, he said, in current times, the protests have unfortunately degenerated into alarming demonstrations and resistance. “We must remember that whoever wants to protest must do so peacefully and not cause obstruction to people or destruct private and public property. If you call it Satyagraha, it is meaningless if there is violence. We must all work towards peace because this is a prerequisite for progress,” he said.

Mr. Naidu presented the Harijan Bandhu Awards to 10 persons and unveiled the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Didi Nirmala Deshpande during the event.

The lives of these three giants were examples of sacrifice, devotion and service to society, he said. “Share and care is the core of Indian philosophy. All of us should make seva a part of our lives. Acharya Vinoba Bhave was chosen by Mahatma Gandhi to be the first satyagrahi during the freedom movement,” he added.

Sankar Kumar Sanyal, All India President, Harijan Sevak Sangh, and Manu Goel, managing trustee, Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust, spoke.

