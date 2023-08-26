HamberMenu
Working professionals and students contribute to majority of ridership in Chennai Metro

CMRL conducted this study to understand the profiles of commuters and subsequently plan their initiatives and bridge the gaps in the system and they covered close to 33,000 samples in 41 stations, say officials

August 26, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Metro Rail, in the phase I and phase I extension project, operates a network covering over 54 km linking Chennai Central with St. Thomas Mount and Wimco Nagar with Chennai airport and an average of 2.6 lakh persons are travelling everyday in this system.

| Photo Credit: File Photo

Nearly 80% of the commuters travelling in Metro Rail are working professionals and students, a study carried out by Chennai Metro Rail recently shows.

While employees of government and private sector companies constitute about 50% of the commuters, 30% comprises student population.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they conducted this study to understand the profiles of commuters and subsequently plan their initiatives and bridge the gaps in the system. They covered close to 33,000 samples in 41 stations, an official said.

Chennai Metro Rail, in the phase I and phase I extension project, operates a network covering over 54 km linking Chennai Central with St. Thomas Mount via Koyambedu and Wimco Nagar with Chennai airport via Chennai Central and an average of 2.6 lakh persons are travelling everyday in this system. In the last seven months, the number of people travelling by Chennai Metro Rail rose by 25 per cent.

Some of the initiatives taken in the recent times to draw people to Chennai Metro Rail system has gradually helped in turning them into frequent travellers. “During the IPL season this time, the tie-up we had with Chennai Super Kings was quite successful and we noticed a rise in the ridership after that event. Similarly, we also identified five colleges near our stations to tell students the advantages of using this system and following this, there has been a marked improvement in ridership,” he said.

Based on the survey, they plan to take more initiatives in the coming months to bring in more commuters. “One is that working professionals want to reach their firms on time and comfortably. So we know that we need to have more last mile connectivity vehicles that can drop them off quickly. Secondly, we want to launch a promotional ticket scheme for students so that the ones who are not travelling by trains also become inclined to do so,” another official said.

